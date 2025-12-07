The Tulane football team is in the College Football Playoff, after winning the AAC championship over North Texas. Tulane is in the CFP for the very first time, playing as a no. 11 seed. The Green Wave have to go on the road in the first-round, to play at Ole Miss.

Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall, who is leaving at the end of the season to coach Florida, is sending a message to his last Green Wave team.

“We're playing with house money a little bit right……You only get one shot at this, have no regrets,” Sumrall said on ESPN's College Football Playoff Selection Show. “Play as a team. Have fun going through this experience.”

"You only get one shot at this, have no regrets." Tulane coach Jon Sumrall talks about how the Green Wave are preparing for their CFP first-round contest against Ole Miss 🌊 pic.twitter.com/BEOsUkCh5t — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Tulane's game with Ole Miss is actually a rematch from earlier this season. One of Tulane's two losses this year was to the Rebels, who were coached by Lane Kiffin at the time. Ole Miss now has former defensive coordinator Pete Golding in charge, after Kiffin departed for LSU.

Ole Miss enters the game as the no. 6 seed in the CFP. The Rebels are 11-1 on the season, with just one loss to Georgia.

Tulane football can make College Football Playoff history

The Green Wave have a chance to make Sumrall's final season at the school very special. Tulane could become the first Group of 5 team since the CFP expanded to 12 teams to win a game in the bracket.

Tulane has a big challenge ahead of them. The Ole Miss Rebels defeated them 45-10 earlier in the year. In that game, the Green Wave were held to just 4.1 yards per play. Tulane quarterback Jake Retzlaff completed just five passes for 56 yards.

“Both of those setbacks, I think our guys responded the right way to maybe what wasn't good performances,” Sumrall added, speaking about his team's losses this campaign.

Tulane football plays Ole Miss on December 20 at 3:30 ET. The Green Wave have won five games in a row, since their last loss to UTSA.

The Green Wave are one of two teams outside the power 4 conferences to make this year's CFP. The other is James Madison, who is in as the no. 12 seed.