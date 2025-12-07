On Sunday afternoon, the Baltimore Ravens dropped their second straight game with a narrow 27-22 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a crucial AFC North showdown. The loss gave the Steelers the lead once again in the tightly contested division, and reaffirmed that the Ravens have cooled off after reeling off five straight wins earlier in the season.

It was another subpar game for Lamar Jackson, who has looked nothing like his former MVP self since returning from a hamstring injury several weeks ago, and after the game, Jackson had a simple response about his frustration level following the Baltimore loss.

“Lamar Jackson says frustration level right now is “'through the roof.' The Ravens QB noted the team has four games left to turn it around despite no longer controlling their own playoff destiny,” reported Josh Tolentino of The Baltimore Sun on X, formerly Twitter.

It has indeed been quite the frustrating season thus far for the Ravens, who stumbled out of the gates to a 1-5 record, before winning five straight games after getting healthier, but have now lost two straight, including on Thanksgiving against the Cincinnati Bengals, and now Sunday's divisional clash against the Steelers.

While Baltimore will still have another crack at the Steelers later on this season on the road, Sunday marked a golden opportunity for them to take full control of the AFC North, and they unfortunately let it slip through their fingers.

The Ravens now sit at 6-7 on the season, and as Tolentino noted, no longer control their own destiny for what they hope will be a playoff appearance next month.

In any case, the Ravens will next take the field next Sunday on the road against the Bengals. That game is set to kick off at 1:00 pm ET from Cincinnati.