New York Knicks guard Miles “Deuce” McBride suffered an injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 106–100 win over the Orlando Magic. McBride went down on a left-handed drive to the basket when Orlando’s Desmond Bane’s foot appeared to come down on McBride’s left ankle. The 25-year-old recovered enough from the awkward fall to shoot his two free throws and walk off unaided. However, after signaling to the bench and exhibiting a pronounced limp, he was removed from the game and did not come back.

New York announced after the game that McBride was being evaluated for a left ankle injury and that an update would follow on Monday. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the X-ray of McBride's left ankle came back negative. He will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

The injury comes during the best stretch of McBride’s career. Over 19 games, the former second-round pick is putting up a career-high 12 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. His outside shooting has been huge for the Knicks’ strong start, who hold a 16–7 record and are currently second in the Eastern Conference.

McBride was hitting 46.2% from three coming into the game against Orlando, and in the six games before Sunday, he was sinking more than 63% of his shots from beyond the arc. Missing all five threes against the Magic didn’t really change things, as he remains above 44% from beyond the arc for the season and leads New York with 8.2 three-point attempts per 36 minutes.

The Knicks will next face the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday in an NBA Cup matchup. If McBride cannot play, New York will need increased contributions from Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Kolek, especially with Landry Shamet already out with a shoulder injury.