The Georgia football program is currently preparing for the upcoming 2025 college football season, where they will look to get back to their championship heights of 2021 and 2022. While there are questions about the quarterback position for the Bulldogs, head coach Kirby Smart figures to once again have one of the most talented rosters in the college football landscape.

Recently, Georgia football had a special guest visitor at their practice: former NFL head coach Jon Gruden, who has been visiting various NFL and college training camps over the last few weeks.

During his visit, Gruden told the Bulldogs players his own wish for his coaching career at the present juncture.

“The only reason I really came here is because I want to coach again,” Gruden said. “I’m being honest with you. I do not bullsh** either. I want to coach again. I’d die to coach in the SEC. I would love it. I would f***ing love it. I’ll let you guys this… what I know about the SEC is it’s getting harder. The SEC is getting harder. They tell me Texas is in the SEC. They tell me Oklahoma is in the SEC. G**damn,” said Gruden, per Daniel Hager of On3 Sports.

A harsh reality check

As Gruden mentioned, both Texas and Oklahoma joined the SEC, which made the depth of talent in the conference that much more impressive.

Last year, Georgia welcomed Texas to the conference by beating them not once but twice, including in the SEC Championship Game even after Carson Beck was injured.

However, the Bulldogs haven't had as much luck against the Alabama Crimson Tide, who were still able to get the best of Georgia even in a down year last season.

Georgia will get another crack at both the Longhorns and the Crimson Tide in 2025, this time with both games coming in Athens as opposed to on the road.

Those two games could go a long way in defining if Georgia has what it takes to reclaim its championship throne.

In any case, the Bulldogs are set to get their 2025 season underway at home against Marshall on August 30 at 3:30 PM ET.