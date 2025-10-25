Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti hopes his team stays undefeated on Saturday, when they play UCLA. UCLA has seen a resurgence in recent weeks, after an upset victory over Penn State. On Saturday, Cignetti is sending a message before his Indiana team takes the field.

Cignetti has yet to lose a game at home while coaching Indiana. He says there are reasons for that.

“The crowd gets into the game, the kids get juiced and the momentum swings your way, and a lot of good things happen,” Cignetti said on FOX. “You got to make them happen.”

"The crowd gets into the game, the kids get juiced and the momentum swings your way." 🔥@joelklatt caught up with @IndianaFootball HC @CCignettiIU ahead of today's game against UCLA. pic.twitter.com/iysExPZeMh — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) October 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Hoosiers look for a second consecutive trip this season to the College Football Playoff. Cignetti has completely turned the program around. Indiana is 7-0 on the season, and ranked second in the country in the Associated Press Top 25.

Indiana and UCLA play at 12:00 ET on Saturday. The Bruins are 3-4 on the year, with three consecutive victories.

Indiana looks to win the Big Ten

Article Continues Below

The Hoosiers made the CFP under Cignetti in 2024, in his very first season. Cignetti has lost just two games at Indiana since he took the job before that campaign. One of his two losses was last year in the CFP, to Notre Dame.

Indiana football has picked up this season right where they left off. The Hoosiers put together a brutal blowout victory over Illinois this year, not to mention a huge road win over Oregon.

Cignetti has a solid quarterback this season, in Fernando Mendoza. The Indiana coach says Mendoza does so many things to be effective.

“His commitment to improvement, the process, the things he has to do to become the best he can be,” Cignetti said. “I have never seen a guy prepare like that.”

Cignetti had been named a possible candidate for the Penn State head coaching job, after the school fired James Franklin. Cignetti is from Pennsylvania, and knows the area well. Indiana and Cignetti agreed to a contract extension, affirming the marriage between Cignetti and the Hoosiers.

Indiana football fans hope their Hoosiers can stay undefeated, and snap UCLA's win streak on Saturday.