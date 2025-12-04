The LSU Tigers football team jumped into the spotlight after Lane Kiffin took the head coaching job last Sunday. Now, days removed from his abrupt exit from the Ole Miss Rebels football program, the 50-year-old coach will appear on College GameDay for a live interview before the 2025 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The shift has sparked wide discussion across the college football world, with many noting how quickly Kiffin has reentered the national spotlight. His presence on the show so soon after the move signals how central he remains to the SEC storyline.

The announcement came Thursday afternoon when College GameDay posted on its official X account (formerly known as Twitter), confirming Kiffin’s national appearance after one of the most dramatic coaching changes in recent memory.

“New LSU head coach Lane Kiffin will be joining the show this Saturday.”

Article Continues Below

For LSU fans, this moment signals the beginning of a new era. For Ole Miss fans, it feels like unfinished business. Kiffin coached the Rebels to an 11-1 record before leaving for Baton Rouge, days before the Early Signing Period ended. His arrival immediately raises expectations for an LSU offense that struggled under former head coach Brian Kelly.

The timing of this appearance couldn’t be more charged. The SEC Championship 2025 matchup between #9 Alabama and #3 Georgia takes center stage. Yet Kiffin, whose former team missed out because Georgia finished 11-1 and held the tiebreaker, will still find himself in the spotlight. His appearance before conference championship Saturday will likely bring questions about that outcome and his abrupt exit from Oxford.

For the Tigers, Kiffin’s on-air presence doubles as a recruitment showcase. With the transfer portal opening next month, LSU football is looking to attract top offensive talent by leveraging its new coach’s play-calling reputation.

Regardless of fan allegiance, Saturday’s broadcast promises high drama and high ratings. As the Tigers rebuild after a 7-5 season and Kiffin begins his next chapter, his appearance on College GameDay might be remembered as the first statement moment of a new era in Baton Rouge.