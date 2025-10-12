Indiana football got a big win against Oregon this past week, and many were wondering where they would stand in the AP Poll the next day. They had the biggest jump in the polls this week, as they are now ranked No. 3 in the nation, which is the highest in program history.

There's no doubt that Indiana has been playing some of their best football this season, and if they continues to play at this level, it wouldn't be a surprise if they kept rising in the polls.

For now, they'll celebrate what they've been able to accomplish, which is big for the program. After the game, head coach Curt Cignetti kept it real on how he thinks his team was able to get the victory against Oregon.

“They couldn't really get much done at all. It was almost like we had broken their will a little bit on that side of the ball,” Cignetti said.

Article Continues Below

When Cignetti found out that it was the program's first time taking down a top-5 team, he even had more positive things to say.

“Wow, what a stat. Great team win, great effort by the players and coaches,” Cignetti said. “You know, we had a great mindset coming into this, really believed it could happen. I've won a couple great road wins in the last three places I was, and I just kind of felt this coming in, and it's a good win for the program.”

The next few games for Indiana will prove if they can keep up this level of play, as they face Michigan State, UCLA, and Maryland. These are winnable games for Indiana, but they should know that they're going to get every team's best shot with them being high in the rankings now.

All Indiana needs to do is keep doing what they've been doing all season.