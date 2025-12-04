The Buffalo Bills thought they made a savvy move on Wednesday by releasing cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram to claim Darius Slay off waivers. Instead, all they got was another headache with Slay, while Ingram has since joined the Houston Texans.

Less than a day after his release, the Texans claimed Ingram off waivers on Thursday, they announced on social media. He will immediately join the team and add depth to their secondary.

We have claimed Ja'Marcus Ingram via waivers and made other roster moves.

Meanwhile, the Bills are slowly discovering that they might have just waived Ingram for nothing. After they claimed Slay, it was reported that the veteran is “honored” that a championship-level team like Buffalo added him, but he will not report to the team as he weighs his future.

It is not as if Ingram is a Pro Bowl cornerback, tallying 33 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions with the Bills in three years. However, he had proven himself as a valuable depth piece for the team as a former undrafted free agent.

Ingram now becomes the latest addition to the Texans' young, surging defense. He will be the seventh member of Houston's elite secondary still on his rookie contract upon joining the team.

The Bills claimed Slay days after his release from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Slay began the season as the team's starting cornerback, but slowly dropped down the depth chart and was a healthy scratch in Week 13 before receiving his pink slip.

Without either player, the Bills are left with Tre'Davious White, Christian Benford, Taron Johnson, Maxwell Hairston and Cam Lewis at cornerback. Hairston and Lewis are the only reserves, with rookie Dorian Strong on injured reserve.