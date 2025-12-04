The Pittsburgh Steelers added some depth to their wide receiver room earlier this week, claiming Adam Thielen off waivers after the Minnesota Vikings decided to part ways with him. Thielen wanted the opportunity to play for a team contending for the playoffs, especially since this will be his last season in the league.

Thielen now has the pleasure of catching passes from Aaron Rodgers to end his career, but he also has a lot to learn in a short amount of time. Thielen was asked about how it's been learning a Rodgers-led offense, and he was honest about the new things he's had to pick up on.

“It's steep. Learning an NFL playbook in a few days is comparable to learning a new language, but it's stuff I love to do,” Thielen said. “I love the game of football, and I love learning new systems. Just trying to get the verbiage down and all the little details. Aaron has been playing for a long time, so it's a lot of different things he does at the line of scrimmage, and just trying to get a grasp of the foundation first and learn all the intricacies after that. Take it one day at a time.”

New Steelers WR Adam Thielen pic.twitter.com/XwKyhrhdQM — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) December 4, 2025

Article Continues Below

Rodgers has been so successful in the league at what he does, and he tries to put his team in the best position to win every week. That's why the chemistry with his receivers is important, and you can tell he takes pride in it.

After their loss to the Buffalo Bills, he talked about how he and the receivers needed to get on the same page with some of the mishaps they had during the game. For his birthday, he brought the receivers over, and they looked at film.

It should be an easy transition for somebody like Thielen, who also has played a long time in the league, and it will be a sight to see those two connect on a catch sooner than later.