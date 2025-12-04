Despite owning an 8-4 record heading into Week 14, the Philadelphia Eagles are surrounded by criticism due to the lack of firepower from the offense. On Thursday, Jalen Hurts addressed some of the concerns with his own personal game plan.

While talking with media members, the 27-year-old quarterback negated a previous report claiming that he doesn't want to run the ball as much anymore. Hurts claimed that he's simply sticking to the team's weekly game plans with the goal of getting wins, according to Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP.

“Always been focused on doing whatever it takes to win, and I've always put my energy into trying to bring the game plan and the strategy that week to life,” said Jalen Hurts. “So I’ll continue to do that.”

Hurts response to reporting that he doesn’t want to run the ball as much this season: “Always been focused on doing whatever it takes to win and I’ve always put my energy on trying to bring the gameplan and the strategy that week to life. So I’ll continue to do that” pic.twitter.com/hrpXQga8oS — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) December 4, 2025

Article Continues Below

The public eye seems to believe Hurts' production is down a tick this season. However, when comparing his numbers this year to the 2024-25 campaign, the only real difference is in the efficiency, as his number of attempts are roughly the same when it comes to running the ball.

He is certainly passing the ball more, as he's only 19 pass attempts away from surpassing last season's 361 pass attempts. But his rush attempts per game have barely dropped. In the 2024-25 season, Hurts averaged 10 rush attempts per game, while this year he's averaging eight. The key difference, though, is that his rushing yards per game average has significantly dropped. It was 42.0 last year, and it is 27.4 this season.

Either way, the Eagles are still well in the mix for the playoffs, as the team is 8-4 entering Week 14. With five games remaining in the regular season, an uptick in efficiency would be a nice step forward, not just for Jalen Hurts but for the offense in general.

Philly will hope to get back in the win column in a “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. A win for the Eagles will keep them well ahead in the standings in the NFC East, while a loss gives the Dallas Cowboys to close the gap to just a one-game lead.