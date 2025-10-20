Indiana football skyrocketed to new heights under Curt Cignetti, shooting up to No. 2 for the first time ever. But a recent change involving the College Football Transfer Portal left him taking a lonely stance.

Cignetti shared via Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star that he's “not a big fan” of the new portal change — which offers only one window. The move shifts to Jan. 2 to the 16th effective in 2026.

The second-year head coach added how he wishes there was a spring portal still, which proved to become beneficial for him and IU.

Indiana locked in 23 total CFB portal additions for 2025. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza rose as IUs most high-profile addition, although he arrived during the December portal cycle and eventually signed in January. Still, Cignetti became proactive in finding and locking in talent once the spring session came.

Curt Cignetti shares strong take on next Indiana opponent

Meanwhile, IU is taking its No. 2 ranking back to Bloomington on Saturday and will face a sub .500 foe.

Except Cignetti doesn't see it that way with UCLA.

“We're playing a 3-0 football team,” Cignetti told reporters. “Since they have retooled their staff and now that they have their new offensive and defensive staff in place, very impressive football team.”

The Bruins have flipped a new switch under interim head coach Tim Skipper. UCLA stunned Penn State to spark its new winning ways. “Skip” has since rejuvenated the locker room through a more maligned defense. Plus allowing Jerry Neuheisel (son of former UCLA head coach Rick) to call the offense.

The Hoosiers will become Skipper and UCLA's biggest test yet — even after facing a previous top 10 team in the Nittany Lions. But again, Cignetti and IU are taking UCLA seriously — especially looking at Nico Iamaleava, who's another high-profile transfer QB.

“Nico can really spin the ball. He can make all the throws,” Cignetti shared.

It'll be the second time UCLA and IU will face each other in consecutive seasons. Indiana blew out the Bruins in the Rose Bowl 42-13 in 2024.