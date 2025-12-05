Alabama football is heading into the SEC Championship Game short one of its most important defenders and sweating on a key piece of its backfield.

Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton has been ruled out for Saturday’s showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs after popping up as a surprise name on the SEC availability report earlier this week. On3’s injury update listed Overton as out and running back Jam Miller as questionable, along with a handful of other offensive contributors.

The blow got even bigger when Kalen DeBoer explained why. The Alabama head coach said LT Overton and fellow defensive lineman Kelby Collins are dealing with illness and will not suit up in Atlanta. Overton has been one of the engines of this defense, piling up 35 tackles, six tackles for loss, and four sacks on the season via ESPN, while landing on multiple award watch lists.

Georgia already knows what it looks like when Overton is on the field. In the first meeting between these teams back in September, a 24-21 Alabama win in Athens, Ty Simpson threw for 276 yards and three total touchdowns, but it was Overton tying his season high with six tackles that helped the Crimson Tide survive Georgia’s late push.

Without him, Alabama will lean harder on rushers like Jordan Renaud and Keon Keeley to bother Gunner Stockton, who comes in with 28 total touchdowns and a 70.2 percent completion rate.

Then there is the Jam Miller question. The running back left the Iron Bowl win over the Auburn Tigers with a lower-leg injury and remains officially questionable after logging some of his best work late in the year, including 85 rushing yards in a grind-it-out win at Missouri.

On the other side, Georgia is not exactly fresh either, listing six players out, including wide receiver Colbie Young and center Drew Bobo.