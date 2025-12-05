Kentucky football busted out the pyrotechnics and sea of blue and white to welcome Will Stein Thursday. The former Oregon offensive coordinator is taking over the head coaching reins in Lexington.

The sparklers energized the spectators inside Nutter Field House on the UK campus. But Stein's message via ESPN SEC personality Paul Finebaum fired up Wildcat fans.

“My job is to win, and my job is not just to compete in this Southeastern Conference, but to win,” Stein told the verbose media personality. “I mean, why even show up if you’re not trying to win at all? Winning is hard. It’s an investment, rents due every day. These guys are eager to be coached. They’re eager to win.”

And that wasn't the only energizing message Stein dropped.

Will Stein delivers ‘fire' message for Kentucky football

Article Continues Below

The incoming HC knows this scenario won't be easy. But sent a “fire” message.

“It takes work. It takes a sacrifice every single day, waking up with your hair on fire, going to sleep, thinking about it, and doing everything in your power to work,” Stein said.

He's is pulling off a homecoming too. He may not have previous ties to the university, but is a Louisville native. Stein even stated how leading Kentucky is a dream.

Growing up in Kentucky and sitting in the stands at UK games as a kid, I could only dream of one day leading the Wildcats,” Stein said. “This is truly a dream come true,” Stein told Pete Nakos of On3/Rivals.

He will soon need to tap into the College Football Transfer Portal to fill his first roster. But he has 14 signings via National Signing Day on Wednesday.