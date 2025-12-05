California is turning to one of its own to reset the football program. The Golden Bears have officially hired Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi as their new head coach. This comes after Week 14 of the 2025-26 season.

Lupoi is a California football alum and former standout defensive lineman in Berkeley. He returns home at age 44 to replace Justin Wilcox. This follows a four-year run guiding Oregon’s defense and linebackers, where he helped build some of the Pac-12’s most physical units. The hire caps a search that Cal football general manager Ron Rivera said began with roughly 14 candidates but increasingly centered on Lupoi. Fan and social‑media support for the Ducks assistant swelled and momentum behind his candidacy became impossible to ignore.

Reports indicate that while California had not formally announced the move at the time of the initial leaks, the deal was already in place. An introductory press conference has been scheduled for Friday afternoon. This move signals the start of a new era built around a familiar face and defensive identity in Berkeley.

California finished its 2025 campaign 7-5 after a promising 3–0 start. Quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and the offense showed flashes. That said, inconsistency and turnovers signaled deeper issues. A midseason stumble through Big Ten play and another year of underwhelming defensive production ultimately cost Wilcox his job. That cleared the way for Lupoi’s homecoming.

Lupoi’s coaching journey has been defined by rapid ascents and elite credentials. He began at Cal as defensive line coach (2008–11). After a stint at Washington, he spent five seasons at Alabama under Nick Saban. Lupoi then coached defensive lines for three NFL teams before returning to college in 2022 to orchestrate Oregon’s top-tier defense. Now, he comes home, entrusted with restoring pride, identity, and competitiveness to the Golden Bears.