UCF football is undergoing roster attrition now that the offseason is here. Scott Frost and the Knights did win over four-star quarterback Rocco Marriott. But UCF just took their first major College Football Transfer Portal loss.

Tight end Kylan Fox is searching for a new CFB home, he confirmed to Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals Thursday. The next school he lands in will get a player who appeared in all 12 games for UCF.

Fox brought a 6-foot-4, 240-pound presence to the UCF offense as Frost made his Orlando return. He even came with a decorated prep resume in tow — one that saw 60 scholarship offers and Under Armour All-American accolades.

He caught three passes for 22 yards in 2024 after signing as a four-star recruit for then head coach Gus Malzahn. Fox raised his numbers to 16 catches for 137 yards this season.

Does UCF have offensive needs in offseason?

Frost and UCF delivered mixed results in their second pairing together.

They barely escaped Jacksonville State together in Week 1 by winning 17-10. But UCF trounced the Bill Belichick-led North Carolina Tar Heels 34-9 — including relentlessly trolling Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

But a three-game slide followed that rout. The Knights lost their next three games by less than 10 points. UCF went on to finish 2-7 the rest of the way in Frost's second tenure with the school. Frost's vaunted RPO (run pass option) offense fielded low results too, ranking eighth among Big 12 teams.

How did the head coach and the Big 12 school approach the first step of changes? The Knights reeled in 14 prospects on the college football recruiting trail. Marriott is the highest ranked future Knight followed by fellow QB Dante Carr.

Although Frost and his staff addressed the defense more on Wednesday — reeling in eight defenders there including 6-foot-6, 240-pound edge rusher Alhassan Iddrissu.