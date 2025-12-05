On Saturday, No.1 Ohio State is set to take on No. 2 Indiana in the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Both teams are undefeated and are likely to receive a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.

With that in mind, it would be wise to sit the star players and avoid any risk of injury. However, that is not the case with Day and the Buckeyes, per Barkley Truax of On3Sports.com.

“We’re in it, and we want to be the one seed,” Day told Taylor Lewan on ‘Bussin’ With The Boys.‘ ” I think everything matters when it comes down the stretch. If you’re playing the numbers and you’re playing the trends, you want to be in a situation where you’re the No. 1-seed going into the playoffs.”

At a time when some question the legitimacy of conference championships as they relate to top teams, Day remains resolute.

“Winning a Big Ten championship does matter. It was one of the things that was on our list of goals (during the preseason),” Day continued. “So it’ll be a great environment. It’s Indianapolis, they’ll have a great crowd. We’ll have a great crowd. So, you know, we want to win, we want to be undefeated, we want to be the one seed. That’s what’s motivating us.”

Last weekend, Ohio State secured a dominating 28-9 victory over long-time rival Michigan.

The debate over the relevance of the conference championship

Given the format of a 12-team College Football Playoff, it has been questioned whether the conference championship has any real meaning. Some contend that those games don't have the same credibility they once did and run the risk of injury.

However, others say that it still matters from a morale perspective.

In other words, it increases fan engagement and gives the winning team a boost in pedigree.