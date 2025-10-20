Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti continues to show why his confidence has become one of the defining traits of the Hoosiers’ 2025 season. Just days after signing his record-breaking $93 million contract extension, Cignetti made it clear that he isn’t taking UCLA lightly — or paying any attention to their rough 0-4 start.

The Indiana football program is riding high after its upset win over Oregon and sits firmly in the Big Ten title conversation. Legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale even chimed in after Cignetti’s massive deal, praising Indiana’s investment in football. “Wow, Indiana Football is really serious about football – Coach who has done a fantastic job gets rewarded big time with a $93 MILLION DOLLAR contract! I thought the Hoosiers were a basketball school?” Vitale wrote on X.

Not everyone was as enthusiastic. ESPN analyst David Pollack questioned the length of the deal, saying, “I know Cig has had an amazing two years, but I’m just not doing that long term of a deal for any college football coach. Too many changes happening way too quickly these days.” Still, Cignetti has delivered results, turning Indiana from an afterthought into a powerhouse in just two seasons.

Heading into this week’s matchup, Cignetti dismissed talk of UCLA’s poor start and instead praised what he’s seen on tape since the Bruins’ midseason adjustments. “UCLA: We’re playing a 3-0 football team,” Cignetti said, per Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star. He noted that UCLA has outscored opponents 58-17 in the first half during that stretch and emphasized that Indiana’s preparation has focused solely on that version of the Bruins.

“Everything we’re watching on UCLA right now offensively comes from the last three games,” Cignetti explained. “Nico can really spin the ball. He can make all the throws.”

Cignetti also confirmed a tough personnel loss for Indiana, revealing that linebacker Kellen Wyatt suffered a knee injury. “Right now it looks like a long-term injury. I’m not sure if we’ll see him the rest of the season,” Cignetti said. “It’s a big loss.”

The Hoosiers enter the matchup undefeated and ranked No. 3 nationally, but Cignetti’s message has been consistent: respect every opponent, no matter the record. With his program’s rise and his unwavering mindset, Indiana’s head coach continues to prove why the university bet big on his leadership.