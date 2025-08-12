USC football head coach Lincoln Riley continues to hear the pending future of one historic rivalry. The one involving the Trojans and Notre Dame.

Thoughts continue to swirl on the legendary game's possible end. As the Big Ten heads to a nine-game conference slate. Jeopardizing the USC-Notre Dame contest in the process — as the Fighting Irish continues to operate as an independent.

Riley spoke about the possible end with ESPN Los Angeles Monday. One massive factor is strength of schedule for USC. Including if ND finds its way on the non-Big Ten slate for the Trojans.

“At the end of the day, are you going to have a human that’s going to sit there and is going to put in whatever, a 9-3 team over an 11-1 team?” Riley asked. “Like it’s just, recent history says that’s not going to do it. We can go through all these factors — strength of schedule and points and points allowed and all this — but at the end of the day the No. 1 thing that everybody sees is record. And as a human you can always fall back on, ‘Well, this team won 11 and this team won nine.'”

Lincoln Riley explains ‘impossible' spot for USC vs. Notre Dame

Riley isn't attempting to pick a fight with the selection committee for the College Football Playoffs. Especially the strength of schedule argument. But he's advocated for one change with the CFP.

“It’s an impossible position to put these people in, and that’s why we’ve all been such an advocate to get more automatic qualifying spots,” Riley said. “Let these conferences decide it however they want to decide it and then be one of the best teams in your conference and go represent your conference in the playoff.”

He included how “it doesn’t put us in a tough position like we are right now.” However, Riley brought up another odd position.

“We don’t want to be in this position trying to figure out the Notre Dame thing either,” Riley said.

Riley truly wants both schools to remain on the schedule. But the USC-ND future remains in doubt, with the 2025 contest set for Oct. 18 possibly ending the annual meeting.