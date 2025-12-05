The No. 1 wide receiver in the class of 2026 has made a shocking decision to stay committed to Ohio State, despite former offensive coordinator and receivers coach Brian Hartline leaving the Buckeyes for the head coach gig at South Florida.

Chris Henry Jr. is the son of former NFL player Chris Henry, who played four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2006-09. Henry Jr.'s father tragically passed away in 2009 when he was just two years old. He hopes to continue his father's legacy in the NFL someday and will remain committed to the current defending national champions.

Henry Jr. announced his decision to stay on the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN.

“I'm staying committed to THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.. It's the right fit for me and they've been in my heart ever since I committed” ~ @ChrisHenryJr #PMSLive https://t.co/JCoIbOtMks pic.twitter.com/n2KmSRye1p — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Henry Jr. is making a smart decision to stay with the Buckeyes. Year after year, Ohio State produces some of the best wide receiver talent from college football to the NFL. With Jeremiah Smith and Julian Sayin slated to play one more season at Ohio State, Henry Jr. will come in and team up with them for a chance at a national championship. Ohio State has not lost since they lost to Michigan late last season. There is a good chance that Henry Jr. will suit up in his first game after the team has won back-to-back titles.

Henry Jr has serious interest from Oregon. It was expected that he would flip his recruitment to Dan Lanning and Oregon after Brian Hartline left Ohio State.