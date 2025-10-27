LSU football launched its search for a new head coach Sunday night after Brian Kelly got fired. The Tigers end a four-season run by Kelly who leaves with a 34-14 record in Baton Rouge. But will recruits follow Kelly out of LSU too?

Coach firings leave ripple effects on the college football recruiting trail. Penn State is one already dealing with a massive exodus of recruits after James Franklin's dismissal.

One four-star commit already spoke out to Tom Loy of 247Sports about LSU's decision for Kelly. Safety Aiden Hall shared these words that'll grab the attention of Tiger fans.

“I'm still 1,000% committed,” the New Orleans prospect from Edna Karr High told Loy.

That's the first sign of hope post Kelly. But are there others?

5-star LSU commit also speaks out about Brian Kelly decision

Hall is a prized 2026 pledge. But a five-star commit was another who became vocal after the move.

Class of 2027 quarterback Elijah Haven talked to Loy after LSU's decision. Haven shared if he's still willing to listen to the Tigers.

“It’s definitely tough to see Coach Kelly go. If LSU wants to continue the conversation, me and my family are more than open to it,” Haven told the recruiting insider.

Haven will be a big one for the next Tigers head coach to keep. He's a prized local talent from Baton Rouge and the state's top overall prospect for his graduating class.

Names like former Penn State head coach James Franklin and Ole Miss's Lane Kiffin are early replacement names for Kelly. Whoever steps in next has a big decision to make with both the 2026 and '27 classes.

Kelly built the nation's 11th ranked '26 class per 247Sports featuring 13 verbal commits. Haven is LSU's lone '27 pledge as of now. Kelly's successor either will keep the current 2026 crew and add to it, or blow it up and find his own players. But the star safety Hall let it be known he's not planning to pivot out of his LSU commitment.