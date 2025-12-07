The Indianapolis Colts lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 36-19 on Sunday, falling to 8-5 on the season. After a 7-1 start to the season, Indy has lost four of its last five and is out of first place in the AFC South. On top of it all, Colts quarterback Daniel Jones left the game with an Achilles injury that Shane Steichen hinted at being season-ending after the game.

Colts HC Shane Steichen says QB Daniel Jones’ right Achilles injury ‘could be season-ending,' but they can’t confirm anything just yet. Added that it’s ‘not looking good.,” James Boyd of The Athletic reported.

Jones left the game in the second quarter, with rookie Riley Leonard taking over. The rookie from Notre Dame went 18-29 for 145 yards and a pick through the air. Leonard led the Irish to the National Championship game with his legs, but that was not apparent in his first extended NFL action. He ran twice for five yards, but did score a touchdown.

The Colts went all-in on this team at the NFL trade deadline, trading two first-round picks to the New York Jets for Sauce Gardner. Now, they have a sixth-round rookie under center and are holding onto the final Wild Card spot in the AFC. If Jones can return this season, maybe they have a chance to snag a spot and make a run. But this loss was painful in multiple ways.

According to The Athletic, the Colts have a 50% chance of making the playoffs. They could get an assist from the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, as beating the Los Angeles Chargers would bump them to 54%. But they control their own destiny, no matter who the quarterback is.

The Colts have a tough matchup in Week 15, as they hit the road to face the Seattle Seahawks. A loss could put them on the outside looking in.