The Chicago Bears recently welcomed star cornerback Kyler Gordon back into their lineup after a month-long absence and expected him to play a key role in their divisional matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Week 14. A last-second freak injury will instead prevent that from happening.

Gordon, who returned from injured reserve in Week 13, was ruled out of the Packers game after hurting his groin during pre-game warmups, ESPN's Courtney Cronin reported. The unexpected injury will result in Gordon's 10th absence of the year.

Gordon returned in Week 13 with Jaylon Johnson, who has also missed the majority of the season. The return of the star defenders significantly influenced the Bears' 24-15 upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Injuries have hampered the Bears' defense in 2025, but the team hoped to ride the momentum into a pivotal matchup with the Packers. Green Bay entered the week one game behind Chicago in the NFC North standings, allowing the winner to take sole possession of the division.

Chicago also returned linebackers T.J. Edwards and Noah Sewell from short absences, giving Dennis Allen his healthiest unit in months.

Instead, Gordon will watch the game on the sidelines with fellow cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, whom the team ruled out with a hip injury. Jaylon Jones, Nick McCloud and Josh Blackwell will serve as backups to Johnson and Wright.

Chicago started Nahshon Wright in Gordon's place opposite Johnson against the Packers. Wright has risen to the challenge during Gordon and Johnson's previous absences and leads the team with 10 pass breakups on the year.