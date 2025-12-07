The New York Jets entered their Week 14 matchup with the Miami Dolphins coming off of a win. However, any momentum the Jets may have had was immediately squandered.

New York fell 34-10, dropping to 3-10 on the season. The Jets have now been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs for the 15th straight. They continue to hold the record of longest active playoff drought among any team in the four major sports.

The #Jets will officially miss the playoffs for a 15th straight year, extending the longest active drought in all four major U.S. sports. pic.twitter.com/jYX77aIxOM — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

New York got out to a 21-0 deficit before the first quarter was over, although Isaiah Williams did return a punt for a touchdown just before the end of the frame. The Dolphins kicked a field goal in the second quarter with the third going scoreless by both teams.

In the fourth, the Jets cut the lead to 10 on a field goal. However, the Dolphins went on to score two more touchdowns, putting the game out of reach. After the 12:46 mark in the first quarter, New York never gotten within seven points of Miami.

There are plenty of things head coach Aaron Glenn will need to address. But the most obvious is the quarterback situation. Veteran Tyrod Taylor started and went just one-of-four four six yards and an interception before leaving the game with an injury. He was then replaced by Brady Cook, who completed 14-of-30 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

Needless to say, neither are the quarterback of the future in New York. Neither is Justin Fields. With the Jets now eliminated from the playoffs though, they'll have plenty of time to figure out who will be playing quarterback in 2026.