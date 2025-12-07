While there have been an abundance of chants calling for the Pittsburgh Steelers to fire head coach Mike Tomlin, those will seem to fade out a bit with the key 27-22 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon. With the rumors around the Steelers and Tomlin, the thought of the team letting go of the long-time head coach is likely to be snubbed for the time being.

The win was not only key in bringing up morale after Pittsburgh lost three of its last four games, but it was a crucial game against a heated rival for the AFC North, with the team now taking a one-game lead in the division. There's no denying that in totality, the Steelers have been underwhelming this season, as they are now 7-6, which further goes to show how disappointing the AFC North has been this season.

Still, Pittsburgh won't complain, especially Tomlin, who has been with the franchise since 2007, known for taking widely-considered subpar teams and making them contend for the playoffs. This season has been a unique one with their quarterback play as the team has veteran Aaron Rodgers, who would admit after the thrilling win that the result is a “really special” one.

Article Continues Below

“It's been an up-and-down season for all of us,” Rodgers said, via NFL on CBS. “A lot of people have been crushing us, I think, for the last week or so. So, to come in here in a hostile environment as the underdog and take the lead in the division is really special.”

"In these rivalry games it always comes down the 4th quarter." – Aaron Rodgers talking to @tracywolfson after the Steelers shut the door on the Ravens pic.twitter.com/aHPultMDX6 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 7, 2025

At any rate, Pittsburgh looks to keep its division lead as its next game is next Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.