The LSU Tigers have made a major decision to move on from Brian Kelly following their latest loss to the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies.

LSU made the decision to fire the head coach on Sunday, per On3 insider Pete Nakos. They lost in a 44-23 blowout on Saturday evening, which had the home crowd call for Kelly's dismissal as the team fell to a 5-3 record.

Kelly joined the program in 2022 with the goal of being a consistent contender for the College Football Playoff. However, that objective ended up being unsuccessful throughout his four seasons at the helm. He ends his stint with a 34-14 record, including a 19-10 display in SEC Play and three bowl game titles.

LSU will have associate head coach Frank Wilson as the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2025 season as the university searches for the next head coach for 2026 and beyond.

What's next for LSU after firing Brian Kelly

It's clear the LSU Tigers' expectations will remain high no matter who the coach is. Firing Brian Kelly is a clear example of that, always aspiring for CFP contention.

Kelly could have remained as the head coach if he made significant changes to his staff, per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

“On the heels of LSU’s third loss in four games, that LSU athletic director Scott Woodward wanted Kelly to make staff changes, including firing offensive coordinator Joe Sloan, to try to fix an offense that ranks last in the SEC in rushing yards per game,” Feldman wrote.

“However, when Kelly and Woodward met Sunday afternoon, things got very tense. After Woodward told the head coach to fire his play caller, Kelly fired back that he wanted to make other staff moves Woodward wasn’t comfortable with. The situation then escalated, with the head coach pushing back hard against his boss.”

The LSU Tigers will begin the next era of their program with their upcoming matchup. They are on a bye next week but will resume play when they face the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide on Nov. 8.