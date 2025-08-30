The 2025 college football season is just getting started, and the LSU Tigers football program is already the talk of the sport. Longtime analyst and College GameDay icon Lee Corso used his final appearance on the show to make a headline-grabbing pick—predicting the Tigers football program will win the national championship this year.

The buzz started when ESPN’s College GameDay took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, sharing the moment Corso made his bold call during Saturday’s broadcast—his last after 38 years on the show.

“Coach Corso’s crystal ball
He’s rolling with LSU as his national champion”

In the full clip, Corso’s prediction included his complete College Football Playoff bracket, with Penn State Nittany Lions beating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, LSU facing the Clemson Tigers in a semifinal (and advancing), and the Tigers defeating Penn State in the title game. It’s a high-stakes call that lit up social media, drawing over 130,000 views and sparking debate across fanbases.

From a betting standpoint, the pick is indeed bold. LSU championship odds opened at +1600, behind blue bloods like the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Georgia Bulldogs. LSU enters the college football season ranked No. 9 in the AP Poll—legitimate contenders but certainly not favorites.

Corso’s reasoning centered on talent and upside. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier returns after throwing for over 4,000 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024. The Tigers also added explosive transfer wide receivers Barion Brown and Nic Anderson, along with top recruit Harlem Berry and returning starter Caden Durham in the backfield. On defense, Harold Perkins Jr. and Whit Weeks headline a unit that must take a step forward under defensive coordinator Blake Baker.

But risks remain. The offensive line is largely rebuilt, and the Tigers still need to prove they can contain elite offenses. They’ll get that chance right away—their opener against Clemson is a major litmus test, especially if Corso’s College GameDay picks are to hold weight.

Fans and analysts had mixed reactions to the call. Supporters embraced the vote of confidence. Skeptics, meanwhile, pointed to the Tigers’ inconsistency in 2024 and head coach Brian Kelly’s history in big games. Still, there’s no denying the pick elevated LSU’s national profile ahead of Week 1.

If the Tigers beat Clemson, the College GameDay icon's bracket starts to look much more realistic. And if they keep winning, this moment from Corso’s final College GameDay could become one of his most memorable predictions yet.

Whether LSU proves the veteran analyst right or not, his final selection wasn’t just a feel-good moment—it was a real swing that challenged the preseason narrative.

More NCAA Football News
Dave Portnoy, Barstool Sports founder and owner walks along the sidelines before the playing of the 125 Army Navy game at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images Dec 14, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dave Portnoy poses with solders before the between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen at Commanders Field.
Watch Dave Portnoy hype Michigan football in front of Ohio State fansJaren Kawada ·
Dave Portnoy sparks drama ahead of the Ohio State football showdown with the Longhorns as Buckeyes fans boo his arrival in Columbus.
Dave Portnoy receives rude greeting from Ohio State football fans in ColumbusYasmin Edañol ·
Texas' quarterback Arch Manning (16) catches the snap during the Big 12 football game against Texas Tech at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.
Ex-player reveals Arch Manning reality before Texas football-Ohio State clashZachary Weinberger ·
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star.
Colorado fans furious at Deion Sanders’ poor clock management in loss to Georgia TechZachary Draves ·
Army Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken congratulates Tarleton State Texans head coach Todd Whitten after the Texans’ double-overtime win at Michie Stadium.
Army football fans up in arms after upset loss to Tarleton StateJosh Davis ·
USC Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley greets quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
USC vs. Missouri State bold predictions for College Football Week 1Jaren Kawada ·