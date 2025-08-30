The 2025 college football season is just getting started, and the LSU Tigers football program is already the talk of the sport. Longtime analyst and College GameDay icon Lee Corso used his final appearance on the show to make a headline-grabbing pick—predicting the Tigers football program will win the national championship this year.

The buzz started when ESPN’s College GameDay took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, sharing the moment Corso made his bold call during Saturday’s broadcast—his last after 38 years on the show.

“Coach Corso’s crystal ball

He’s rolling with LSU as his national champion”

Coach Corso's crystal ball 🔮 He's rolling with LSU as his national champion 🐅 pic.twitter.com/I88jJzwQwG — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 30, 2025

In the full clip, Corso’s prediction included his complete College Football Playoff bracket, with Penn State Nittany Lions beating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, LSU facing the Clemson Tigers in a semifinal (and advancing), and the Tigers defeating Penn State in the title game. It’s a high-stakes call that lit up social media, drawing over 130,000 views and sparking debate across fanbases.

From a betting standpoint, the pick is indeed bold. LSU championship odds opened at +1600, behind blue bloods like the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Georgia Bulldogs. LSU enters the college football season ranked No. 9 in the AP Poll—legitimate contenders but certainly not favorites.

Corso’s reasoning centered on talent and upside. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier returns after throwing for over 4,000 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024. The Tigers also added explosive transfer wide receivers Barion Brown and Nic Anderson, along with top recruit Harlem Berry and returning starter Caden Durham in the backfield. On defense, Harold Perkins Jr. and Whit Weeks headline a unit that must take a step forward under defensive coordinator Blake Baker.

But risks remain. The offensive line is largely rebuilt, and the Tigers still need to prove they can contain elite offenses. They’ll get that chance right away—their opener against Clemson is a major litmus test, especially if Corso’s College GameDay picks are to hold weight.

Fans and analysts had mixed reactions to the call. Supporters embraced the vote of confidence. Skeptics, meanwhile, pointed to the Tigers’ inconsistency in 2024 and head coach Brian Kelly’s history in big games. Still, there’s no denying the pick elevated LSU’s national profile ahead of Week 1.

If the Tigers beat Clemson, the College GameDay icon's bracket starts to look much more realistic. And if they keep winning, this moment from Corso’s final College GameDay could become one of his most memorable predictions yet.

Whether LSU proves the veteran analyst right or not, his final selection wasn’t just a feel-good moment—it was a real swing that challenged the preseason narrative.