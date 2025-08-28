College Football Week 1 is set to be huge. One marquee matchup will feature a battle of top-10 teams when No. 9 LSU visits No. 4 Clemson.

If it wasn’t obvious enough by their rankings, both teams have high expectations this season that go well beyond just a College Football Playoff berth. These are national championship contenders, which means this weekend’s game could either be a preview of a potential rematch or an early decider of which program is a true contender and which is a pretender.

As far as pressure goes, both coaches are feeling it. Dabo Swinney has at least quieted some of his skeptics after bringing an ACC title and a playoff berth back to Clemson last year. For Brian Kelly, though, every game carries massive implications for his future. This opener — which has been a detriment for LSU the last several years — is no exception.

LSU takes advantage of Clemson run defense

Clemson’s run defense was a massive problem last season, ranking 84th in the country while allowing 160.6 yards per game and 4.7 yards per carry. In five games, they surrendered at least 200 rushing yards, with three of those ending in losses.

This is why Clemson brought in Tom Allen from Penn State to revamp the defense. But expecting an overnight turnaround in his first game may be asking too much.

LSU has to be able to take advantage of this. Last year, the Tigers finished 107th in the nation in rushing yards (116.4 per game). Needless to say, the backfield still comes with some question marks.

“You have to trust it and be confident in it. And trust and confidence can’t be built if you don’t do it. And so you have to be committed to it. I think it’s like anything else. We have to be committed to those situations where everybody knows you’re going to run the ball, and you still have to run the ball. That, to me, is the litmus test. How good is your run game?” Brian Kelly said during fall camp.

The bulk of the duties will fall on sophomore Caden Durham, who carries high expectations this season after finishing last year with 753 yards and six touchdowns. Behind him is junior Kaleb Jackson, who is coming off a disappointing campaign with just 150 rushing yards.

If there’s any game where LSU’s run game can finally find its rhythm, it might be against Clemson.

Clemson struggles in the run game

Speaking of the run game, one of Clemson’s glaring weaknesses offensively is the running back room. After losing last year’s starter Phil Mafah, there wasn’t much left behind him. Things got so thin that offensive coordinator Garrett Riley decided to move senior Adam Randall from wide receiver to running back.

Randall is now listed as RB1 despite his lack of experience at the position. But it’s hard to feel overly confident in this part of Clemson’s offense, especially with LSU’s stout defensive front waiting. Add in the likelihood that Randall struggles in pass protection, and this could quickly become a liability.

There’s a real possibility that if Clemson manages to reach 100 yards on the ground, most of it will come from Klubnik’s legs rather than the backs behind him.

Cade Klubnik outduels Garrett Nussmeier

When LSU and Clemson take the field on Saturday night, they’ll do so with what many perceive as two of the best quarterbacks in the country in Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik. Both signal-callers are Heisman Trophy favorites with the ability to lead their teams to special seasons.

Both quarterbacks also have something to prove: that they’re ready for the big time and can win a top-ranked matchup. Klubnik is 1-3 lifetime against top-10 opponents, while Nussmeier is 1-4 against top-25 teams.

For this game, we’re going with the guy who will have the home crowd behind him in Klubnik. Nussmeier will probably have a solid game, but this Death Valley won’t be on his side — not to mention Clemson’s defensive front should have its way against LSU’s new offensive line.

LSU loses sixth straight opener

Brian Kelly has yet to win a season opener since arriving in Baton Rouge. But LSU’s opening-game struggles predate him, going back to 2020 when the Tigers lost to Mississippi State at home. That was also the last time LSU opened its season at Tiger Stadium. This year, LSU doesn’t even have the advantage of a neutral site like it has the past three years. It also marks the fifth straight non-conference opening game for the Tigers.

The pressure is truly on for Brian Kelly to make this his best season yet at LSU, and starting with a win in Week 1 almost feels like a must. But it won’t happen. And if it doesn’t, all eyes will be on that postgame press conference.