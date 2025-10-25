Memphis will have its starting quarterback in the lineup for its biggest game of the 2025 college football season against USF. Despite dealing with an injury during the week, Brendon Lewis is slated to remain in the Tigers' starting lineup.

Lewis, who was questionable throughout the week, is “expected to start,” according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The Nevada transfer has dealt with a leg injury that limited him in Week 9 practices.

Lewis has started each of the team's first seven games, but left early in Week 8. After going 9-for-10 for 68 scoreless passing yards, Lewis exited early in the second half, with true freshman AJ Hill taking his place. The team confirmed after the fact that he had suffered a leg injury in the first half.

As a result of Lewis' injury, Memphis suffered its first loss of the 2025 season in Week 8. The loss dropped the Tigers out of the AP top 25 ahead of a matchup against the No. 18-ranked USF.

Although Lewis appears slated to start, his play could be limited by the leg injury. The senior enters Week 9 with just 1,337 passing yards but has 440 rushing yards. Lewis has nearly as many rushing touchdowns, seven, as he has passing touchdowns, eight, through eight games.

Memphis, USF face off in underrated college football matchup

All eyes of the college football world will be on the SEC in Week 9, but Memphis and USF will lock horns in the most underrated matchup of the week. The teams bring identical 6-1 records into the matchup, with the winner set to take control of the American Athletic Conference.

Memphis does not have the same high-profile wins as USF, but the Tigers have been at the top of the conference for most of head coach Ryan Silverfield's tenure. If Memphis can defend its home turf and pull off the upset, it will be the team's first ranked win of the season.

Should both teams continue on their current tracks, the game could foreshadow a future American Athletic Conference Championship Game matchup. Memphis fell just short of the 2024 title game despite going 10-2 in the regular season.