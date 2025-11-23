With the Notre Dame football team beating the Syracuse Orange by a whopping score of 70-7, it was a display of an offensive eplosion with many contributions, especially from star running back Jeremiyah Love. As the Notre Dame football team was destroying Syracuse, Love was achieving program history, joining the company of Jerome Bettis.

There is no doubt that Bettis is an all-time great for the Fighting Irish, having the record for the most touchdowns in a single season with 20. Add Love right next to him, as the three touchdowns he had against Syracuse put him with the Notre Dame great.

“Jeremiyah Love has tied Jerome Bettis’ program record for touchdowns in a single season with 20. Running out of words to describe his season and career at Notre Dame,” Jack Soble wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Jeremiyah Love has tied Jerome Bettis’ program record for touchdowns in a single season with 20. Running out of words to describe his season and career at Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/4RaYzfV2Qa — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) November 22, 2025

The three touchdowns are spectacular, but Love would also record 171 yards on the ground on just eight carries. Doing a Heisman Trophy pose when celebrating a huge play, head coach Marcus Freeman would say he “earned” the right to do that.

Notre Dame football's Marcus Freeman on Jeremiyah Love

Article Continues Below

With the Notre Dame football star looking to be be NFL Pro-Bowler sometime in the future, there's no denying how great his season has been. Freeman would speak more about Love after the victory over the Orange, highlighting his consistency and how “special” a player he has been, according to On3 Sports.

“I mean, he’s a special football player — we know that — as you mentioned. But it’s a confidence,” Freeman said. “I think it’s a confidence that you have when he’s on the field, he has the ball in his hands, when he’s on your team, because he’s consistent. He’s not just this once in a whi;e, he makes a play. Like he consistently does his job.

“Now, that might mean it’s a 50-yard touchdown on this play,” Freeman continued. “But he’s a guy that’s been so consistent and consistently performs well. So I think it brings a lot of confidence to our team, too.”

At any rate, Love has a chance to surpass Bettis' record in the Fighting Irish's final game against Stanford next Saturday.