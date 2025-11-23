The Big Ten now has three teams in the top 5 of the AP poll, with Oregon shooting up the Week 14 rankings. The Ducks moved up one spot from No. 6 to No. 5 after dominating USC, who subsequently took a tumble.

Oregon was in the top 5 early in the season, but lost its footing after a 30-20 loss to Indiana in Week 7. They are now back in after picking up their third ranked win of the year.

Oregon supplanted Ole Miss in the top 5, with the Rebels bumping down to No. 6. Texas Tech also received a demotion to No. 7 during its bye week.

Article Continues Below

USC subsequently dropped three spots from No. 16 to No. 19. The Trojans are the second-highest-ranked three-loss team, behind No. 16 Texas.

While Oregon had the most notable move, Michigan was the biggest riser of the week. The Wolverines moved up three spots to No. 15 after blowing out Maryland on the road.

This is a developing story.