The Maryland football team dropped to 4-7 with a Week 13 loss to Michigan. Maryland began the year 4-0 but has now lost seven straight games, and this was the fourth consecutive game where the Terrapins lost by double digits.

While questions swirled about the future of head coach Mike Locksley, it was revealed that he would return in 2026 as the Maryland football coach and be given extra support. A pair of insiders predicted that Locksley would need to reach the six-win mark to avoid getting fired, but Maryland decided to stick around with him for at least one more year in a bit of a surprising move.

In another surprising move, Maryland landed a huge flip and they grabbed a player who had been committed to Ohio State, per Hayes Fawcett of Rivals/On3.

‘BREAKING: Class of 2026 DL Cameron Brickle has Flipped his Commitment from Ohio State to Maryland, he tells me for @rivals. The 6’3 305 DL had been Committed to the Buckeyes since June.'

Brickle was one of a handful of solid defensive line recruits in the Class of 2026 who committed to Ohio State, but he has now reversed course and is heading to Maryland.

Brickle played at Santa Margarita Catholic, then spent two years at Mavern Prep, and is playing his senior season at IMG Academy. Despite being committed to Ohio State initially, he also had offers from Notre Dame, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Alabama, and plenty of others.

Nonetheless, this is a huge flip for Locksley and the Maryland football program.