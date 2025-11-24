Only a day after decommitting from UCF, Greenwood (Ark.) quarterback Kane Archer pledged to Utah following a weekend visit, telling Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett about his decision.

A three-star prospect rated 0.8711 in the 247Sports composite rankings, Archer is the No. 971 overall player and the No. 53 quarterback nationally in the 2026 cycle. In his home state, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound dual-threat signal-caller ranks as the No. 16 recruit and the No. 12 player overall in Arkansas. The senior holds 24 scholarship offers, including from Michigan, Florida State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and his home-state Razorbacks.

Greenwood High’s football program has benefited greatly from Archer’s contributions. The Bulldogs are 11-0 this season and are two games away from claiming their third consecutive Arkansas 6A state championship, with a semifinal matchup against Benton High coming up. In the last three seasons, Greenwood has compiled a 37-0 record. Massey Ratings currently rank Greenwood as the No. 3 team in Arkansas.

Individually, Archer’s production has been exceptional. This season, he has completed 242 of 321 passes for 2,959 yards, 26 touchdowns, and four interceptions, while rushing 113 times for 1,022 yards and 24 touchdowns. His junior campaign in 2024 saw him complete 247 of 303 passes for 3,880 yards, 57 touchdowns, and two interceptions, along with 795 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Over his high school career, Archer has started 43 games, throwing for 9,947 yards with 125 touchdowns against just 12 interceptions. On the ground, he has amassed 2,605 yards and 54 touchdowns, including 11 games with 100-plus rushing yards.

Archer will join Utah’s 2026 class as the second quarterback, alongside three-star signal-caller Michael Johnson from Douglas County High in Georgia. Utah’s class currently features 16 verbal commitments, with 11 on offense. The offensive group is featured by five-star offensive tackle Kelvin Obot, the highest-rated prospect in Utah history, and includes wide receivers Jaron Pula and Kennan Pula, running back LaMarcus Bell, and tight end Bear Fisher. The defensive group includes linebacker Preston Pitts, linebacker LaGary Mitchell, cornerback Major Hinchen, and cornerback Dylan Waters, among others.