The USC football team dropped a pivotal Big Ten conference game to Oregon on Saturday. USC got thumped by the Ducks, losing 42-27. The loss gives USC three losses on the season, and essentially ends the Trojans' hopes at making the College Football Playoff.

USC had a major opportunity to go into Eugene and steal what would have been a huge win. All eyes were on the game, as the ESPN College GameDay crew set up shop in town before the contest. Even despite the distractions that come with all that media attention, Oregon swatted away USC like a fly.

It was aggravating for a Trojans team that hasn't been able to win on the road against ranked teams. USC has lost road games this season to Notre Dame, Illinois and Oregon. All three of those squads were ranked.

Here are a few reasons why USC is most to blame for this disappointing, and devastating loss.

USC's defense played as bad as it had in weeks

The Trojans experienced some tough defensive performances early in the season, giving up a lot of yards to opposing teams. It had looked like USC had this problem figured out. Against Oregon, all of USC's progress went out the window.

The Ducks rolled all over the Trojans. Oregon posted 436 yards of total offense, including 257 passing yards. Oregon moved the ball with ease despite committing 11 penalties in the game. USC couldn't capitalize on them.

“We're disappointed, didn't play our best. We had some penalties that we haven't been having that showed up and definitely hurt us,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said, per the Associated Press. “We were gutsy, made a lot of plays, but in the end we were just a couple of plays short.”

USC also allowed Oregon to go 7-for-12 on third down attempts.

USC had two costly interceptions

The Trojans had help in the game from Oregon. The Ducks turned the ball over on an interception, and repeatedly allowed USC to move the football. On one drive, USC was aided by two pass interference penalties called against the Oregon defense.

USC football still couldn't get the offense going nearly as often as needed. Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava threw two interceptions in the game, despite tossing for more than 300 passing yards and three touchdowns.

It was frustrating because the team's offense had things rolling at the start. USC scored the first touchdown of the contest, to race out to a 7-0 lead. The Trojans were outscored after that, 42-20.

USC just failed to meet the moment

This was arguably the most important game that the USC football team had played all season. Despite losing to Illinois and Notre Dame earlier in the year, USC still had a shot to get to the CFP.

That is something Lincoln Riley hasn't been able to do at the school, during his tenure. USC will have to wait at least one more year, as the Trojans just couldn't make the statement it needed.

USC ends the regular season on Saturday with a game against rival UCLA. The Trojans are out of the running for the CFP, but will still make a bowl game.

“We've got a game next week. We've won a bunch of good games this year. The ones we haven't won, we've been right there. We've got a great opportunity to go get win No. 9 this week and that's where our focus is,” Riley added.