The USF Bulls made waves in a Saturday night thriller against the Florida Gators at the Swamp.

Their matchup against the No. 13 Gators went down to the wire. They trailed 9-6 at halftime but traded leads with their in-state opponents throughout the course of the second half.

Florida led 16-15 in the final minutes, but USF had possession for the last drive of the contest. They made the right plays to get as close to the end zone as possible. Taking a lot of time off the clock until three seconds remained, they relied on Nico Gramatica to seal the deal with a field goal. He was more than willing to oblige, converting it to pull off the upset win on the road.

USF BEATS FLORIDA USF GOT PAID $500k TO BEAT THEM pic.twitter.com/x9ZnPfxqj7 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 6, 2025

Many fans came in droves to react to the wild ending, especially those from the winning team's base. Here are some of their reactions.

“Way to represent the American!” one fan said.

“What a great game! My son is a Freshman at USF and at the game. USF should’ve been ranked and now they can’t be ignored. Byrum. Nico. Go Bulls!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” another remarked.

“GIVE BYRUM BROWN THE HEISMAN TOMORROW,” one commented.

“Can’t lose when you have a dude with the last name Gramatica on your team,” one replied.

“LFG South Florida!!! We better be ranked now!!! 2-0 took down 2 ranked teams to start the season!!!!” a fan exclaimed.

How USF played against Florida

The USF Bulls have a lot of momentum going their way, having consecutive wins over ranked teams in Boise State and Florida.

Byrum Brown had a strong performance against the Gators. He completed 23 passes out of 36 attempts for 263 yards and a touchdown while making 17 rushes for 66 yards.

He gave plenty of opportunities to his receivers, seeing four of them record three or more catches. Mudia Reuben and Christian Neptune had five receptions each for 93 yards combined, Alvon Isaac had four catches for 49 yards, while Chas Nimrod made three receptions for 24 yards. Meanwhile, Keshaun Singleton provided two catches for 75 yards and a touchdown.

The Bulls will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes on Sept. 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET.