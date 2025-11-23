Brian Kelly's tenure as LSU's head football coach ended in October, but his son, Kenzel Kelly, remains on the team for one more game. The linebacker was notably recognized during LSU's Senior Day before its Week 13 game against WKU without his father present, which he claims was a school decision.

The senior claimed his father wanted to attend the game as a fan but was prevented from doing so by the program. Kenzel Kelly aired the dirty laundry on X, formerly Twitter, in response to a post seemingly shading Brian Kelly for not showing up for his son.

“BK wanted to be there for me,” Kenzel Kelly tweeted. “Unfortunately the new leadership at LSU did not see it the same way. #freeBK”

BK wanted to be there for me…Unfortunately the new leadership at LSU did not see it the same way… 🙏🏽#freeBK https://t.co/jGHp4WP2Op — Kenzel Kelly (@Kenzel_kelly) November 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

LSU's firing of Brian Kelly was one of the messiest in recent college football history. Since his release, reports have surfaced accusing the 64-year-old of being mentally checked out for years.

The situation has only worsened with an ensuing lawsuit from the ex-head coach. In his lawsuit, Kelly accused former athletic director Scott Woodward of firing him without having the authority to do so, while also claiming he is still owed roughly half of his $54 million buyout.

Amid the drama, Kenzel Kelly is wrapping up his second and final season with LSU. The South Bend, Indiana, native began his college career at Grand Valley State before joining his father in Baton Rouge in 2024.

The younger Kelly has only appeared in a handful of games for the Tigers, primarily on special teams. He has found it difficult to carve out playing time behind LSU's All-American linebacker corps of Whit Weeks and Harold Perkins.