Former HBCU standout Emmanuel Wilson delivered a breakout performance in his first NFL start for the Green Bay Packers. Wilson was tasked with stepping in for the injured starting running back, Josh Jacobs, and he certainly delivered on the opportunity.

Wilson finished the game rushing for a stellar 107 yards on 28 carries and scored two touchdowns. He shouldered the bulk of the offensive snaps as the Packers opted for a ground-heavy approach, with Jordan Love and Malik Willis attempting only 22 passes, while the running back room accounted for 42 carries totaling 146 yards.

In a quote obtained by KARE 11, Wilson emphasized his approach to preparation for the game, saying, “I just kept it the same,” Wilson said. “I approached it today just like it’s another game. This is my first start since college, so I just tried to go out there and take advantage of it.”

Packers quarterback Jordan Love was also complimentary of Wilson's preparation heading into the game.

“I think mentally he was preparing all week to be the guy,” Love said. “And to find out and come out here and have over 100 yards and break off some of the runs he did was pretty cool.”

Wilson has always been a standout running back in HBCU football with clear NFL potential. He began his career at Johnson C. Smith, where he rushed for 1,040 yards and 13 touchdowns on 159 attempts, adding 13 receptions for 86 yards.

He then transferred to Fort Valley State, where he played for two seasons before making the jump to the professional ranks. At Fort Valley, he amassed 2,086 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns in 16 career games. His 2022 season was particularly explosive, putting the NFL on notice as he rushed for over 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns, along with catching 20 passes for 187 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Wilson initially signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft before transitioning to the Green Bay Packers, where he has been with the team since the 2023 season.