While the Miami Dolphins are 4-7 on the year, they're coming out of their bye on a two-game win streak. If the Dolphins want to really get back into contention, having tight end Darren Waller back on the field would certainly help their cause.

Miami has officially opened Waller's 21-day practice window, via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. He has been out since Week 7 after suffering a pectoral strain against the Cleveland Browns.

Waller's activation does not automatically mean he will suit up in Week 13 against the New Orleans Saints. However, it at least indicates he will be making his return sooner rather than later. When he does step back on the field, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will have one of his favorite targets back.

In the four games Waller appeared in before injury, the tight end made 10 receptions for 117 yards and four touchdowns. He scored in every game he played in, making three grabs for 27 yards and two touchdowns in his team debut.

Waller entered the season as a bit of a wild card. He originally retired, before reversing his decision to play for the Dolphins. While it was just a four-game sample size, it sure looked like the tight end had plenty of gas left in the tank to compete at the NFL level.

The question now is if that remains true following his pectoral injury. Waller must be ready to endure the rigors of an NFL week once more. But if he could stay on the field, the Dolphins will at least have a more explosive passing attack moving forward.