Bethune-Cookman snapped its losing streak against rival Florida A&M in a spectacular Florida Classic showdown on Saturday. The victory was clinched by a dramatic fourth-down, last-minute touchdown, a well-needed win for head coach Raymond Woodie Jr., who finished the year 6-6 overall and 5-3 in conference play, defying the early-season forecasts of the team's chances.

For the majority of the game, Bethune-Cookman held the upper hand. Their explosive offensive attack, particularly in the second quarter, saw the Wildcats take a significant 24-9 lead into halftime.

However, FAMU began to fight back in the second half. R.J. Johnson connected with Armand Vers for a 17-yard touchdown early in the third quarter, cutting the deficit. Going into the fourth quarter, the Rattlers were within striking distance at 24-19. The game flipped entirely when Jamal Haley ripped off a 72-yard run that put FAMU up for the first time, 27-24.

For the majority of the game, Bethune-Cookman held the upper hand. Their explosive offensive attack, particularly in the second quarter, saw the Wildcats take a significant 24-9 lead into halftime.

However, FAMU began to fight back in the second half. R.J. Johnson connected with Armand Burris for a 17-yard touchdown early in the third quarter, cutting the deficit. Going into the fourth quarter, the Rattlers were within striking distance at 24-19. The game flipped entirely when Jamal Haley ripped off a 72-yard run that put FAMU up for the first time, 27-24.

Article Continues Below

Bethune-Cookman quickly answered, retaking the advantage minutes later. Quarterback Timmy McClain found Javon Ross for a 67-yard touchdown pass on a quick two-play, 72-yard drive, which took only 36 seconds of game time, pushing the Wildcats back ahead, 31-27. The lead shifted again when Thad Franklin Jr. powered through for a 19-yard run with 2 minutes and 19 seconds left in the game, scoring what appeared to be the game-winning touchdown that sent Florida A&M fans into celebration and put the team up 34-31.

But Bethune-Cookman had other plans, opting to trust their offense and go for the home-run touchdown. Facing a crucial fourth-and-eight deep in Rattler territory with the clock winding down, Timmy McLean calmly navigated the pocket. He found Josh Evans wide open, streaking toward the end zone after a broken coverage led to an easy 41-yard touchdown pass. The play was executed perfectly, putting Bethune-Cookman on top, 38-34, with just 20 seconds left in the game.

The victory gives Raymond Woodie the confidence of the Wildcat faithful and a strong winning foundation as he heads into the offseason to build a more sustained winner. Meanwhile, Florida A&M plays its final game against Mississippi Valley State University, a game rescheduled from early October. Following the season, Florida A&M has a lot of soul-searching to do about the future of the program in the post-Willie Simmons era.

The loss to Bethune-Cookman in the Florida Classic could well accelerate conversations about the future of Head Coach James Colzie III, especially with legendary Rattler quarterback Quinn Gray winning the SIAC Championship with Albany State and clinching a bid to the NCAA Division II playoffs as the top seed in Super Region Two, beating Valdosta State 35-30 on Saturday.