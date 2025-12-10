Michigan football breezed through 12 games with Sherrone Moore as head coach and landed the Citrus Bowl. But the Wolverines will look for a new leader in stunning fashion Wednesday after firing Moore.

ESPN college football insiders Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel broke the news of Moore's dismissal. Thamel revealed Moore “engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member” that led to his termination. School athletic director Warde Manuel then revealed that Moore committed a “clear violation of university policy” in a written statement.

The move comes one week after Michigan wrapped up national signing day including flipping a Georgia wide receiver.

But now Biff Poggi will handle interim duties following Moore's exit. Poggi previously led the University of Charlotte before getting fired after 10 games in 2024.

Michigan opens latest major high-profile job after Sherrone Moore decision

Michigan witnessed conference rivals Penn State and even Michigan State open its HC jobs. Then Florida, LSU and UCLA were three more high-profile openings.

Moore even fired his special teams coach after a brutal outing versus rival Ohio State. But Moore's exit creates the biggest head coach opening post early signing period.

Moore once was tabbed to lead the Wolverines post Jim Harbaugh — as the head coach jumped back into the NFL. Now Michigan may need to turn to Harbaugh…and pluck from his staff.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter ran the defense during the Wolverines' 2023 national title run. Minter is earning recognition for future head coaching opportunities. But now Michigan could come calling.

College football insider for NBC Sports Nicole Auerbach dropped another name likely to get a phone call: Kalen DeBoer at Alabama. Auerbach called DeBoer an “obvious choice” for Michigan. DeBoer is preparing Alabama to face Oklahoma in the College Football Playoffs.