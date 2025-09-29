Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines sustained a loss in the 2026 recruiting class, seeing cornerback Dorian Barney switch his pledge to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Barney announced his decision to change course from Michigan to Ole Miss on Sunday, per On3 insider Hayes Fawcett. Hailing from Carrollton, GA., he had been committed to the Wolverines since July.

He had a visit to Oxford, Miss., to see the nationally ranked Rebels beat the LSU Tigers on Saturday. That seemed to be enough to get the young cornerback to change his choice of university after high school.

Barney stands out as a four-star prospect with a 90 score on 247Sports. He is the 24th-best player at his position and the 26th-best player in the state of Georgia. His composite score of 0.9178 lists him at 22nd among cornerbacks, 28th in Georgia, and 228th in the entire 2026 class.

What's next for Michigan after decommitment

It's a tough loss for Michigan to have in the 2026 class, losing Dorian Barney in a valuable position at cornerback.

In the meantime, the No. 20 Wolverines will progress through the 2025 campaign. They are off to a good start with a 3-1 record, beating the likes New Mexico, Central Michigan and Nebraska while losing to Oklahoma.

They have performed well on both sides of the ball, averaging 35 points per game on offense while conceding 17.8 points per game on defense. Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood has done well leading the offense, completing 58 passes for 733 yards and two touchdowns.

Justice Haynes stands out as the team's star rusher this season. He attempted 66 rushes and counting for 537 net yards and six touchdowns. Four receivers have 100 or more yards each as Donaven Mcculley leads with 13 receptions for 197 yards. Semaj Morgan comes next with 11 catches for 143 yards and a touchdown while Martin Klein has nine receptions for 122 yards and a score.

The No. 20 Wolverines will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. ET.