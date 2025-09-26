Since losing to Oklahoma, the Michigan football team has bounced back nicely with wins over Central Michigan and Nebraska. The offensive performance against the Chippewas was as good as we’ve seen in a while from the Wolverines, and they dominated the line of scrimmage at Nebraska. It’s been good to see, but the pass defense hasn’t looked great.

Michigan did get the win on the road against Nebraska, but Dylan Raiola threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns. Sherrone Moore knows that there is work to do.

“One, it's communication, but they execute too. There's things that we've got to get fixed,” Moore said earlier this week, according to an article from 247Sports. “And I know they got fixed right away, so that's a good thing to see. I credit the staff on what they've done with a bunch of young players, especially in the back end, to watch a guy like Jayden Sanders, who's a true freshman. You don't even notice him. You notice him make plays. You notice him tackle people in the open field.”

While there are areas to clean up, Moore is happy with where his team is at. He feels like the Wolverines are starting to find a groove.

“This team is really coming together,” he continued. “Young secondary, young guys that are making plays all over the place and showing on. And obviously the D-line, seven sacks. That's all I got to say. I mean, that's the D-line. That's the linebackers. That's the scheme. That's how they're doing it. That's rushing four. That's rushing five. That's rushing three. We got sacks on all of those. So this team is in a great spot.”

The Michigan football team is 3-1 entering this week’s bye, and then Wisconsin will come to town for a Big Ten battle on October 4th.