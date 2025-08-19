Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers are gearing up for an important 2025 season. But to college football insider Chris Vannini, he has questions about the team's ceiling.

Vannini published a list of the 136 competing teams he believes will have great performances or underperform throughout the 2025 campaign. He ranked the Trojans at the 39th spot, wondering if Rhule will have the team break out in his third year.

“Year 3 has been coach Matt Rhule’s breakthrough at his previous stops. Quarterback Dylan Raiola has a year of experience on which to build, and the defense should remain solid,” Vannini said.

What lies ahead for Matt Rhule, Nebraska

It's a notable statement for Chris Vannini to make about Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He sees the potential in the defensively talented squad but wants to see them come out with the results they need to succeed.

Rhule has been the Cornhuskers' head coach since 2023, trying to get the program into significant contention. He has a 12-13 record after two seasons at the helm, including a 6-12 display in conference play.

Last season was a step forward for Nebraska. They finished with a 7-6 record, going 3-6 in their Big Ten matchups. Despite finishing 12th out of 18 teams in the league standings, they did enough to secure bowl eligibility. They ended the year on a positive note, beating the Boston College Eagles 20-15 in the Pinstripe Bowl.

The bowl game appearance was significant. It marked the end of a postseason drought that has been going on since 2016, the longest of all the power conference programs. This indicates that bright days may be ahead for Rhule and the Cornhuskers. What matters is that they capitalize on that progress.

Nebraska will have its season get underway at home, receiving some votes to be in the AP Top 25. They host the Cincinnati Bearcats on Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET.