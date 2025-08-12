Matt Rhule is about to enter his third year as the head coach of the Nebraska football team, and it's a big one. The Cornhuskers took an important step forward last year by making a bowl game for the first time since 2016, but the fan base expects much more than a Pinstripe Bowl win. Nebraska fans want to see the team compete for Big Ten titles and College Football Playoff appearances. Rhule needs to make it happen, and he has a good team this year.

The Nebraska football team has a lot of good talent back from last season, so it should be able to continue progressing. One position that might have a new starter, however, is left tackle. Gunnar Gottula started in nine games last year for the Cornhuskers, but he will have to fend off Alabama transfer Elijah Pritchett. Matt Rhule discussed the position battle over the weekend, and there is a long way to go before declaring a winner.

“I don’t think we’re close to being settled,” Matt Rhule said in a press conference. “I don’t think we’re close to being settled at any point. This is like the first assessment, right? This is like your midterm. Next week’s scrimmage is kind of your final, and you go from there. Pritchett is doing a really nice job. Gunnar is doing a really nice job. As you know, if they’re the two best tackles, we’ll slide one over to right. It’s really a four-way tackle battle with some other guys fighting to get in too.”

While those two guys are the main players to watch at the position, there are other players vying for a role. Turner Corcoran, Teddy Prochazka and Tyler Knaak are some other Cornhuskers to watch.

“Turner is getting more and more cleared every day,” Rhule added. “He couldn’t scrimmage with the most amount of reps yesterday that he could do. In terms of some of the things he could get involved in. Teddy Prochazka is looking healthy, and he’s out there and doing a nice job. Tyler Knaak is doing a nice job.”

With Nebraska's season set to start in a little over two weeks, every single rep is now crucial for every one of these players. There isn't a lot of time before Rhule has to make a decision.

“I think this week is a really pivotal week,” he said. “So, I’ll have to watch this tape to see. But I think heading into this week—it’s a really important time for all four of those tackles.”

The Nebraska football team will starts its season earlier than most as the Cornhuskers will hit the road to take on Cincinnati on Thursday, August 28th. That's not an easy way to start the season.

More NCAA Football News
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier looks on during fall football practice at Sanders Indoor Practice Fields at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, August 7, 2025.
Florida Gators land 4-star receiver over Oklahoma, BaylorRichard Pereira ·
Alabama Crimson Tide mascot Big Al conducts the crowd at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama football’s AP Poll ranking worst in over 15 yearsJosh Davis ·
USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Lincoln Riley updates firm stance on USC’s rivalry with Notre DameLorenzo J Reyna ·
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate the win over the Kansas City Chiefs during overtime in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Tom Brady lays out expectations for Bill Belichick, North Carolina Tar HeelsRichard Pereira ·
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer claps during warm-ups before the game against the Kentucky Wildcats
The major change coming to Gamecocks’ field in 2025Jake Faigus ·
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) receives a snapped ball against the Mercer Bears during the third quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Ty Simpson named Alabama Crimson Tide’s starting QBRichard Pereira ·