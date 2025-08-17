Nebraska football quarterback Dylan Raiola is excited to get the season going. Raiola is leading the Cornhuskers for the second straight season. The young play caller says he's in great shape, ahead of the 2025 campaign.

“I feel tremendously great,” Raiola said, per On3. “My body is in the best shape it’s been in. I’m not tired at all. I’m sleeping great and recovering three times a day; morning, after practice and at night before I head home. Just taking that next step of taking care of my body is the biggest thing for me just so that I can give teammates my 100% best and I think they deserve that. I know they deserve that. That’s the least I can do for them.”

Raiola led Nebraska to a seven-win season in 2024. The Cornhuskers had ups and downs, including a four-game losing streak at one point. The squad finished the year on a high note, with a Pinstripe Bowl victory over Boston College.

The Nebraska quarterback threw 13 touchdown passes during the 2024 season, and finished the year with 2,819 passing yards. Raiola also posted 11 interceptions.

Nebraska football has big expectations for 2025

Nebraska football is led by Matt Rhule, who is about to enter his third season with the team. Rhule has things going in the right direction in Lincoln. The 2024 campaign was the first time Nebraska had been to a bowl game for nearly a decade.

Rhule previously coached at Temple and Baylor. At both of those schools, the head coach had an outstanding campaign in his third season. Nebraska football fans are hoping that Rhule's magic continues this season for the Cornhuskers.

With Raiola, it certainly seems that Nebraska could be quite competitive. Nebraska football added some transfer wide receivers to help the young gunslinger this season. The Cornhuskers picked up the pledges of former Kentucky wide receiver Dane Key, as well as former Cal wideout Nyziah Hunter.

The Cornhuskers open their 2025 season against Cincinnati on August 28.