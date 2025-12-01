On Sunday, it was announced that Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin would be ditching the program ahead of its likely college football playoff run in order to accept the head coaching job at LSU. The college football calendar makes it so that the move had to happen right now,, ahead of the upcoming national signing day, meaning that Kiffin will not be able to coach the Rebels as they look to compete for a national championship over the coming weeks.

Still, that won't stop Kiffin from cashing in if his team is able to find success without him.

“LSU has agreed to pay Lane Kiffin his Ole Miss postseason bonuses,” reported On3 Sports on X, formerly Twitter, citing a report from Wilson Alexander.

“Kiffin could make up to $1M if the Rebels win a national title without him,” they added.

It would certainly be a cherry on top for Kiffin, who is already going to be making $13 million per year with the Tigers. Still, that is highly unlikely to quell any bad blood between Kiffin and Ole Miss, whose fans booed him loudly at the airport on Sunday afternoon as he prepared to board a private jet destined for Baton Rouge.

Ole Miss football had arguably its most successful season ever this year, winning 11 games and seeming poised for a spot in the college football playoff when the bracket is announced next Sunday. Still, money talks in the college football world, and ultimately, Kiffin made the move that many were hoping against hope he would not make.

It will certainly be an interesting sight next year when Kiffin and the Tigers hit the road to take on Ole Miss in what is sure to be a hostile environment, on a date that is yet to be announced.