Finally, the drama is over. On Sunday, Lane Kiffin announced his decision to leave Ole Miss and go to LSU. Now, Kiffin is the new LSU football head coach, and he is earning a ton of money to become one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

There were plenty of drama, rumors, and speculation, but Kiffin ultimately chose to leave Oxford and go to Baton Rouge right before the College Football Playoff.

But, according to one source, there was something Kiffin was waiting for.

NFL analyst Todd McShay had some intel on the Kiffin order as he mentioned during The Bill Simmons Podcast.

“The same people that told me Friday night that it's done and he's got a place basically and everyone in his circle knows that he's going to LSU,” McShay said. “The same people were telling me you watch it,will not be announced. It will not be official till after that Alabama game because of that job he wants more than any other job and I've known Lane for over 20 years. I'm buds with Lane. We communicate. But if you just watch as much as he butted heads with Nick at Alabama, he and Saban have a bond and a mutual respect for one another even though they drove each other crazy. That was the job he wanted.”

Alabama did get a close win against Auburn in the Iron Bowl, securing the Crimson Tide's spot in the SEC title game against Georgia. But, moving on from Kalen DeBoer after just a couple of seasons would've been a huge surprise in Tuscaloosa.

Of course, Alabama is a top job in the country, so Kiffin waiting for that to possibly open up makes sense, although LSU is also a top job in the country.

At the end of the day, Kiffin is going to LSU, and Alabama is fighting for an SEC title and a College Football Playoff trip with DeBoer running the show.