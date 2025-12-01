The BYU Cougars sit at 11-1 with one of the strongest resumes in college football, yet they're ranked No. 11 and treated like an afterthought. Their body of work demands recognition, and BYU has earned a playoff spot on merit alone. The Cougars closed their regular season with a 41-21 victory over the Central Florida Knights. They'll face the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Big 12 championship game on December 6, with an automatic playoff berth on the line.

This shouldn't even be a debate. BYU has defeated six bowl-eligible teams this season, giving them one of the strongest strength-of-schedule resumes in the country. They beat a ranked Utah Utes squad 24-21 and won road games at the Colorado Buffaloes and Arizona Wildcats in hostile territory.

ClutchPoints recognized early in the season that it was time to take BYU seriously after their 8-0 start, noting the Cougars weren't just winning games but proving they could handle physical slugfests and road battles. The doubters kept waiting for BYU to slip, but the victories continued to come.

BYU football's case is crystal clear

The metrics paint a clear picture. BYU ranks No. 6 nationally in ESPN's Strength of Record, which measures the difficulty of achieving its record. They rank among the top teams in total efficiency, ahead of several teams currently projected to make the playoff field.

The offense averages 34.0 points per game while controlling possession for 33:13 per contest, best in the Big 12. Quarterback Bear Bachmeier has been efficient with 14 passing touchdowns against just four interceptions while adding 11 rushing scores. Defensively, BYU allows only 17.8 points per game, second in the conference. They've dominated in the red zone, allowing scores on just 72.1% of opponent trips. The Cougars have forced 16 interceptions and recorded 28 sacks across 12 games.

Now compare that resume to the teams competing for at-large spots. The Alabama Crimson Tide has two losses despite playing in the SEC. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish won't play in a conference championship game. The Miami Hurricanes carry two defeats without a signature non-conference victory.

BYU has more wins over ranked teams than Alabama, Notre Dame, and Miami combined. Their only loss came on the road to Texas Tech, currently the No. 5 team in the playoff rankings. That's hardly a resume-killing defeat.

A historic snub in the making

The initial rankings dropped, with BYU appearing at least four spots too low, as the Cougars presented a more compelling resume than several teams ranked ahead of them. The committee's skepticism has only deepened since then. BYU is the only one-loss Power 4 team ranked outside the top 10. That's unprecedented and raises serious questions about the committee's evaluation process. Are they judging actual results or rewarding traditional brand names?

Head coach Kalani Sitake refuses to publicly campaign for his team, instead letting the wins speak for themselves. That quiet confidence might actually hurt BYU with a committee that seems more influenced by program pedigree than on-field results.

BYU has compiled an impressive resume with quality wins across the board. They've won close games, blown out overmatched teams, and survived hostile road environments. The Cougars have checked every box that should matter to the selection committee.

No room for debate after Arlington

BYU controls its destiny completely. Win the Big 12 championship, and the automatic bid removes all subjectivity. The committee can't exclude a Power 4 conference champion from the 12-team field.

Lose to the Red Raiders, and the Cougars will need the committee to value substance over style. Based on how they've been ranked all season, that outcome feels far from guaranteed. The cleanest path forward is handling business in Arlington.

Running back LJ Martin has rushed for 1,229 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. Kicker Will Ferrin has been perfect on extra points at 46-for-46 while making 22 of 28 field goal attempts. The pieces are in place for a deep playoff run.

BYU has earned a College Football Playoff spot through 11 wins and a resume that measures up against anyone in the country. The committee needs to recognize what the numbers clearly show. One more victory in Arlington will settle the debate once and for all.