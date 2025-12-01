Head coach Lane Kiffin is doing his best to paint a calm picture of his messy exit from Ole Miss, even as he settles into the LSU football team job. In an interview with ESPN’s Marty Smith, the new Tigers head coach pushed back on reports that he issued a “get on the plane, or you’re out” ultimatum to his offensive assistants, insisting he would never strong-arm his staff like that.

Kiffin thanked Ole Miss, acknowledged Keith Carter’s difficult position, and tried to frame the split as business, not betrayal. But in Oxford, where he leaves behind a playoff team for a division rival, few are buying the idea of a clean break.

In Baton Rouge, LSU power brokers are treating Kiffin like a program-changing coup. According to CBS Sports, the Tigers beat out two SEC rivals to land him, convinced he can follow the title-winning footprints of Nick Saban, Les Miles, and Ed Orgeron. He arrived in town with police motorcycles flanking his car and fans lining the streets, a conquering hero ushered into his new kingdom.

Yet even inside LSU, there is already quiet unease about what they just signed up for. After weeks in which Kiffin’s flirtation with other jobs swallowed the narrative around Ole Miss’s best season in school history, one LSU football team source admitted to CBS Sports that his penchant for chaos is a real concern.

And the questions about motive only grow louder. On The Bill Simmons Podcast, ESPN’s Todd McShay said people in Kiffin’s circle believed he delayed finalizing the LSU move because he was holding out hope Alabama might open, calling the Crimson Tide job the one he has always wanted most. That opportunity never came, so he jumped to LSU instead.

For LSU, the calculation is clear: embrace the volatility in exchange for upside. Kiffin’s offenses win big and draw stars, but the noise follows him everywhere. If the victories and titles arrive in Baton Rouge, the circus will be tolerated.

If they do not, the drama people are already whispering about will be front and center, and patience in purple and gold tends to run out fast.