The Syracuse football team finished the regular season with a 3-9 record after an ugly 34-12 loss to 2-10 Boston College. The week before, Syracuse was blown out by Notre Dame, 70-7, in an embarrassing showing for the Orange.

Syracuse saw starting quarterback Steve Angeli suffer a season-ending injury earlier in the year, and it was a tough hill to climb over since then. Syracuse lost the final eight games of the regular season after a 3-1 start and a win over Dabo Swinney's Clemson team.

As a result, Syracuse revealed a number of coaching changes on Monday, via Pete Nakos and Nick Kosko of On3.

‘Syracuse is firing special teams coordinator Ricky Brumfield, offensive line coach Dale Williams, defensive backs coach Joe Schaefer and co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Robert Wright, per On3’s Pete Nakos. It’s a major staff overhaul under Fran Brown.'

Article Continues Below

Brown's first year as the Syracuse coach came in 2024, and the Orange won 10 games and won the Holiday Bowl with Kyle McCord as the starting QB. But, 2025 was a much different story.

The three wins came against UConn, Colgate and Clemson, and after that, Syracuse lost every game by double digits, including five of those by 20 or more points.

Prior to the final weekend, Boston College's only win came against Fordham in the opening weekend. Since then, Bill O'Brien's team lost every game, making Syracuse's defeat to the Eagles even worse.

For now, Brown is staying put as the Syracuse football coach, but if the losses pile up in 2026, he could be let go sooner than expected.