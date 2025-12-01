During the 2025 NFL season, there are a lot of teams pushing for a playoff spot, and just as many contending for the number one pick. That leaves few teams stuck somewhere in the middle, and with so few truly mediocre teams this year, there is quite a large race for the first overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

However, unlike most years, not everybody in the running to pick at 1-1 will need a quarterback. A lot of the league's bottom dwellers already have the signal caller position figured out, which will make for a unique selection process. When looking at the teams in the running for the number one pick, which players and positions would each team target if they did end up with the first overall choice?

Tennessee Titans (1-11)

Top targets: Rueben Bain Jr., Jordan Tyson, Carnell Tate, Spencer Fano, Francis Mauigoa, Jeremiyah Love

The Tennessee Titans secured the number one overall pick last year. With it, they took Cam Ward. The Miami product wasn't viewed as a once-in-a-generation prospect, but he was expected to be a lot better than he has been during his rookie season. Ward only has seven touchdown passes through 12 games.

Even so, Ward has a ways to go before he could be considered a bust or before the Titans would consider replacing him. His struggles can largely be attributed to a lack of help this season, so landing the first overall selection again could go a long way in bringing in talent that can help Ward take the next step.

The Titans have so many holes that they very well could look to flip the first pick to a quarterback-needy team. If they stay put, though, Rueben Bain Jr. is considered by many to be the best player available. Picking him first overall would make for back-to-back years with the Titans taking a Miami player with the number one pick. Of course, though, Bain is an edge rusher, so he wouldn't necessarily directly help Ward out.

Offensive line and receiver are other dire needs in Tennessee. Pick one would be a little rich for any prospects at those positions, but perhaps the Titans could shock the world by picking Jordan Tyson, Carnell Tate, or Spencer Fano. Another Miami player who could go near the top of the draft is Francis Mauigoa, and he certainly helped Ward stay upright during their time together with the Hurricanes. Ward has been sacked a league-leading 48 times during his rookie campaign.

Top targets: Fernando Mendoza, Dante Moore, Spencer Fano, Francis Mauigoa

The Cleveland Browns will be in an interesting spot if they land the first overall pick. They've had 42 different starting quarterbacks since 1999, including three this year. Both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders were drafted in 2024 with the hope that one of them can become the franchise signal-caller, but neither of them has shown enough to prevent the Browns from drafting a quarterback if they think they can get a great one.

Fernando Mendoza is considered the top QB option by most, although some have Dante Moore atop their big boards. Mendoza seems well on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy for Indiana, and Moore has a super high NFL ceiling, which has been showcased with Oregon.

Sanders became the first Browns' quarterback to win his debut since 1995, but he followed that up with a loss. He will again start in Week 14, and if he ends up proving himself to the point where the Browns don't want to draft yet another gunslinger, then offensive line will be priority number one. Whoever is under center will need blockers who can help keep them upright, as Cleveland's offensive line has been a mess this year. Fano and Mauigoa are the top pass blockers in the draft.

Top targets: Fernando Mendoza, Dante Moore, LaNorris Sellers, Rueben Bain Jr., Jordan Tyson, Peter Woods

The Las Vegas Raiders are another team where it is unclear if they will run it back with the same quarterback or if they will cut their losses and find their next signal caller sooner rather than later. The team had high expectations for Geno Smith, but he has been disastrous with the team.

That means that Mendoza and Moore could be in the mix for Las Vegas. However, they are one team that could consider drafting LaNorris Sellers, too. The South Carolina product isn't as polished as the aforementioned quarterbacks, but he has a sky-high ceiling because of his physical gifts and his ability to run the football.

The Raiders could convince themselves that taking the raw quarterback could be worth it because they still have Smith under contract for a couple more years, so Sellers could learn under the veteran until he is ready to take over. The Raiders have some nice weapons, including Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty, but their receiving corps is one of the worst in the NFL, especially after the Jakobi Meyers trade. That makes Tyson a potential target for the Raiders, too.

Bain and Peter Woods could be options for Las Vegas with the first overall pick as well. Bain would form a nasty pass-rushing partnership with Maxx Crosby, and the team has needed defensive interior help since Christian Wilkins was let go in a weird turn of events.

Top targets: Fernando Mendoza, Dante Moore, LaNorris Sellers, Ty Simpson

While the Raiders and Browns may or may not draft a quarterback in 2026, there is no doubt that the New York Jets will be targeting a signal-caller. The Justin Fields experiment was a nightmare. Although he is an elite rushing quarterback, it is clear that his passing ability isn't on par with that of an NFL starter.

If the Jets are picking atop the 2026 NFL Draft, there is no question that they will be choosing their pick of the litter at the quarterback position. In addition to Mendoza, Moore, and Sellers, Ty Simpson is considered a first-round prospect. The Jets will surely exhaust all resources to ensure they get the right guy. Although Simpson doesn't have the ceiling of his draft class peers, there is a path to the Jets falling in love with him. The Alabama product is the first or second most NFL-ready quarterback this year.

Top targets: Jeremiyah Love, Arvell Reese, Caleb Downs, Peter Woods

The New York Giants had quite the 2025 NFL Draft. They selected arguably the best defensive player in Abdul Carter, which gives them one of the best edge rushing groups in the NFL for years to come. They also selected their quarterback of the future, Jaxson Dart, who took over the reins quicker than most anticipated.

The team could get another premier pick in 2026. If they end up with the number one selection, it seems likely that the defense could be the focus area. Off-ball linebackers, safeties, and defensive linemen are rarely picked first overall, but Arvell Reese, Caleb Downs, and Peter Woods could all be in the running.

The fact that those positions aren't usually considered premier enough to warrant drafting a player first overall means that the Giants could end up as a trade-down team. Jeremiyah Love could be a sneaky option, too. Cam Skattebo impressed as a rookie before suffering a gruesome lower-body injury, but the Giants have to be concerned about how Skattebo's bruising style will work after returning from such an injury. The team took Saquon Barkley high in the 2018 NFL Draft, so perhaps Love could be on their radar in 2026.

Washington Commanders (3-9)

Top targets: Rueben Bain Jr., Jeremiyah Love, Arvell Reese

Like the Giants, the Washington Commanders recently invested premier draft capital in a quarterback. While injuries have led to a disappointing season, it is clear that Jayden Daniels is the answer. The former Heisman winner won the Rookie of the Year award and led the Commanders to the playoffs last season. He is both an elite rushing quarterback and has great accuracy, so the Commanders won't be looking to replace him.

The team's biggest weaknesses come at the edge and cornerback spots. There isn't a cornerback worth taking with pick one, but luckily, Bain is considered the best pass rusher and overall prospect by many in this draft. The Commanders also could use a succession plan for Bobby Wagner, which means Reese could be in play.

Top targets: Fernando Mendoza, Dante Moore, Jeremiyah Love, Jordan Tyson, Rueben Bain Jr.

The New Orleans Saints have holes all over their roster, so they could go in a number of directions in the 2026 NFL Draft. The team drafted Tyler Shough in the second round of last year's draft, but it is unclear how much they believe in his ability to become a star. So far, the results have been underwhelming.

Teams don't have the chance to draft first overall every day, so if the Saints ended up in that position, they'd have to consider one of the top quarterbacks, despite the presence of Shough on the roster on a rookie contract. If the team does believe in Shough enough to pass on the QBS, then Love, Tyson, and Bain are the likely top candidates.

Alvin Kamara doesn't have much time left producing at a high level, and Love could bring in the speed and pass-catching ability that has made Kamara so special.

Top targets: Fernando Mendoza, Dante Moore, LaNorris Sellers, Ty Simpson, Spencer Fano, Francis Mauigoa, Peter Woods

The Arizona Cardinals seem poised to move on from Kyler Murray, the player they took at the top of the draft the last time that they owned pick number one. Murray's soft benching means that quarterback will become a huge need in the offseason. There are a lot of different archetypes at the quarterback position in this draft.

Mendoza is the most well-rounded, Simpson is a play-now type, Sellers has elite physical traits, and Moore has a killer arm. The Cardinals could go any which way when it comes to drafting another quarterback. The trenches could also use plenty of work in Arizona, on both sides of the football.